2. Magpies eyeing move for Cherries defender

Eddie Howe is considering a reunion with AFC Bournemouth defender Steve Cook if they are priced out of moves for Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. The 30-year-old is represented by the same agency a Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Callum Wilson. (The Sun)

Photo: Stephen Pond