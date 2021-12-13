The Seasiders endured a difficult 1-0 defeat to bottom place Derby County on Saturday and made it seven matches without a win.
Blackpool have also failed to score in their last four Championship matches and now sit 17th in the league table.
Neil Critchley will hope they can finally return to winning ways as they host Peterborough United this weekend.
Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...
1. Crystal Palace set to sign Fulham wonderkid for free
Crystal Palace are signing Fulham youngster Jay Stansfield, with the striker's contract expiring next summer. The 19-year-old has made four first team appearances so far. (The Telegraph)
Photo: Jacques Feeney
2. Magpies eyeing move for Cherries defender
Eddie Howe is considering a reunion with AFC Bournemouth defender Steve Cook if they are priced out of moves for Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. The 30-year-old is represented by the same agency a Newcastle United's Dwight Gayle, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden and Callum Wilson. (The Sun)
Photo: Stephen Pond
3. Pompey consider move for Middlesbrough target
Portsmouth are considering a January move for highly-rated AFC Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker. The 22-year-old was linked with Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Huddersfield in the summer. (The Sun)
Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS
4. Liverpool want £10m for Nottingham Forest target
Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to consider a loan deal for Nat Phillips and want £10 million for the defender. Nottingham Forest have previously been linked with the 24-year-old. (Daily Mail)
Photo: Marco Luzzani