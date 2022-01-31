31st January 2022 - Deadline Day rumours

Blackpool transfer rumours: Seasiders set £1.5m price tag for starlet, Preston North End reject Cardiff City approach for winger

Today is the final day of the January transfer window.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:32 am

Blackpool have had a relatively successful month – bringing in Jake Beesley from Rochdale and Charlie Kirk on loan from Charlton Athletic, while they made Owen Dale’s stay on Bloomfield Road permanent.

They have parted ways with DAniel Leo Gretarsson, Teddy Howe, Demetri Mitchell, Oliver Sarkic and Cameron Antwi (loan), while they face a battle to keep hold of star man Josh Bowler.

Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...

1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back

Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)

Photo: Manchester City FC

Photo Sales

2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker

Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)

Photo: James Gill - Danehouse

Photo Sales

3. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet

Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)

Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales

4. Southampton join race for Middlesbrough star

Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
BlackpoolSeasidersPreston North EndCardiff CityJosh Bowler
Next Page
Page 1 of 3