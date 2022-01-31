Blackpool have had a relatively successful month – bringing in Jake Beesley from Rochdale and Charlie Kirk on loan from Charlton Athletic, while they made Owen Dale’s stay on Bloomfield Road permanent.
They have parted ways with DAniel Leo Gretarsson, Teddy Howe, Demetri Mitchell, Oliver Sarkic and Cameron Antwi (loan), while they face a battle to keep hold of star man Josh Bowler.
Here are the best of today’s transfer deadline day rumours...
1. Barnsley eye Man City full-back
Barnsley are targeting a move for Manchester City's Luke Bolton before tonight's deadline. The 22-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan with Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town and Dundee United. (Football Insider)
Photo: Manchester City FC
2. Oxford United targeting Luton striker
Oxford United are lining up a return for former striker Danny Hylton, who joined Luton Town from the Us in 2016. The 32-year-old has only made five Championship appearances this season. (Football League World)
Photo: James Gill - Danehouse
3. Bournemouth agree fee for Posh starlet
Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a fee with Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele. The winger previously rejected a move to Birmingham City after Posh accepted a £1.5 million bid from the Blues. (Bournemouth Echo)
Photo: Julian Finney
4. Southampton join race for Middlesbrough star
Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. Arsenal and Tottenham are also interested in Spence - who is on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mirror)
Photo: Matthew Lewis