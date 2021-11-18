Reading have been docked six points for breaches of financial fair play rules, with a further six points suspended.

The Royals had only been three points behind Blackpool but have now dropped down to 19th – three points above the bottom three.

The point deduction comes after Derby County were hit with a nine-point penalty after already being docked 12 points for being placed into administration.

The Rams have been left glued to the bottom of the table – 18 points from safety.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Besiktas eyeing move for Sheffield United forward Besiktas are reportedly interested in signing Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset in January. The 25-year-old's contraxt expires in the summer and the Turkish club want him on the cheap. (TEAMtalk)

2. Posh slap £4m price-tag on main man Peterborough United have slapped a £4 million price-tag on Siriki Dembele to ward off January interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham. The winger's contract expires next summer. (Football Insider)

3. Nottingham Forest linked with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Nottingham Forest could make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Bowden, who is currently on loan at Oldham Athletic. The 20-year-old has made 15 appearances this season. (The 72)

4. Rams' captain could leave for free in January Derby County are reportedly considering allowing captain Tom Lawrence to leave on a free in January as they preprae for life in League One. The Rams have been deducted 21 points in the Championship and currently sit 18 points from safety. (Daily Mail)