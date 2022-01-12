Blackpool transfer rumours: Seasiders preparing to use defender as makeweight in midfielder deal, Nottingham Forest keen on MK Dons attacker

A Scotland international defender, who has been one of the most talked about players of this window, has narrowed his long list of potential destinations down to just three including Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.
Meanwhile, a former Blades midfielder could be heading back to the Championship with Middlesbrough reportedly plotting a transfer swoop and Boro are also being linked with a last ditch bid to sign a current Celtic transfer target.
A Hull City forward looks like he is on his way out of the club and headed back to League 1 while Blackpool are set to offer one of their own players as a makeweight in a transfer bid for an Oxford United star.
Fulham boss Marco Silva believes a loan move could be the right decision for a first team player who is making his way back from surgery while Stoke City could be about to land a “forgotten man” from Chelsea.
Finally, Nottingham Forest are preparing a bid for a League 1 midfielder who has scored 11 goals so far this season and a Swansea City player is close to finalising a loan move away from the Welsh side.
Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: