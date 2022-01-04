Gary Madine scored their first goal of 2022 on Saturday as they beat Hull City in a narrow 1-0 victory.

The forward’s first half penalty was enough to hand them the three points as they remained 12th in the Championship table.

The Seasiders now face an FA Cup tie against League Two's Hartlepool United, before returning to league action against Barnsley the following weekend.

If Neil Critchley's side can beat the Tykes – who sit second bottom – then they could move as high as 8th in the table.

