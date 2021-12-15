The Blackpool goalkeeper has been studying for his coaching badges and also doing a Masters degree in sport directorship.

Speaking to The Gazette, Maxwell said: “The coaching is going really well at the moment.

“I don’t know what will happen. I’m just adding strings to my bow and will see where it takes me.

“It’s just about being proactive really. I’m intrigued by the business side of things within football and the coaching side of things too.

“When your career is done, your career is done so it’s about giving yourself the best possible chance to succeed after football, whenever that may be.”

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. West Ham eyeing move for Fulham striker West Ham are looking to add to their attack, with Michail Antonio their only fit forward. David Moyes is considering a move for Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic. (ExWHUemployee) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Boro agree deals for two strikers Middlesbrough have reportedly verbally agreed deals to sign two mystery strikers on loan strikers next month. Chris Wilder is thought to be interested in Newcastle United' Dwight Gayle. (Football Insider) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Foxes scouting £10m-rated Swansea City starlet Leicester City are reportedly scouting Swansea City hotshot Joel Piroe. The Dutchman has scored 12 goals in 22 appearances this season. (Swansea Independent) Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

4. Hull City have no plans to sell Norwich target Hull City reportedly have no intentions of selling Jacob Greaves in January. Norwich City have been linked with a move for the defender. (The 72) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales