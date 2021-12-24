Six Championship matches have been postponed so far but Huddersfield Town confirmed prior to their match against the Seasiders that there are no Covid concerns in their camp.

Meanwhile, Neil Critchley’s side are also good to go despite returning a positive test last week.

Richard Keogh, who missed lat week’s win over Peterborough United, is back in training after self isolating.

Here are the best of today's rumours...

1. Hartlepool to raid Middlesbrough youth Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee is hoping to raid his former club Middlesbrough in January for some of their young prospects. Williams Kokolo, Cain Sykes, Connor Malley, Sam Folarin and Jeremy Sivi are all on his radar. (Football League World) Photo: Warren Little Photo Sales

2. Coventry City star extends stay Coventry City midfielder Jamie Allen has signed a new contract which will see him extend his stay with the club to 2024. The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in their promotion to the Championship. (Coventry Live) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Brentford in talks with Johnson Brentford are reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Brennan Johnson, though they are not willing to meet his £20m valuation. (90min) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

4. Baggies have no interest in Wigan star West Brom had been linked with a move for Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang, however Alan Nixon has claimed there is no interest. (@reluctantnicko) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales