It was reported yesterday by LancsLive that Blackpool want Crewe Alexandra to reduce their asking price for Owen Dale at the end of his loan spell next month.

The winger arrived at Bloomfield Road with a broken foot and so the move was never made permanent, but the Seasiders are looking to confirm the deal when the window opens as he has returned to full fitness.

The reported future fee for Dale is £500,000.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Brighton keeper set for Championship move Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Forest targeting Villa & Arsenal strikers Nottingham Forest have identified Aston Villa's Keinan Davis and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as January targets. (Football League World) Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

4. Stoke plot move for Sweden international Stoke City are looking to bolster their defensive reinforcements with a move for Malmo star Franz Brorsson. The defender is out of contract at the end of December. (Football Insider) Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND Photo Sales