14th December 2021 - Championship rumours

Blackpool transfer rumours: Livingston express interest in Seasiders youngster, Nottingham Forest targeting Aston Villa & Arsenal strikers

Blackpool are keen on making their move for Owen Dale permanent.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 8:58 am

It was reported yesterday by LancsLive that Blackpool want Crewe Alexandra to reduce their asking price for Owen Dale at the end of his loan spell next month.

The winger arrived at Bloomfield Road with a broken foot and so the move was never made permanent, but the Seasiders are looking to confirm the deal when the window opens as he has returned to full fitness.

The reported future fee for Dale is £500,000.

Here are the best of today’s Championship rumours...

1. Brighton keeper set for Championship move

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales

2. Forest targeting Villa & Arsenal strikers

Nottingham Forest have identified Aston Villa's Keinan Davis and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun as January targets. (Football League World)

Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales

3. Brighton keeper set for Championship move

Brighton & Hove Albion are set to recall Chris Walton from Ipswich Town with the intention of selling him on in January. There is thought to be plenty of Championship interest in the 26-year-old. (The Argus)

Photo: Jacques Feeney

Photo Sales

4. Stoke plot move for Sweden international

Stoke City are looking to bolster their defensive reinforcements with a move for Malmo star Franz Brorsson. The defender is out of contract at the end of December. (Football Insider)

Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND

Photo Sales
Nottingham ForestBlackpoolSeasidersAston VillaLivingston
Next Page
Page 1 of 2