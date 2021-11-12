The defender earned his fourth international cap as Iceland played out a 0-0 stalemate against Romania in Bucharest.

Gretarsson is yet to make a league appearance for Blackpool this season, with his only cameo coming in the Carabao Cup loss against Sunderland in August.

The 26-year-old – who joined the Seasiders a year ago – has so far struggled to even get in Neil Critchley’s matchday squad and has made more appearances for his country than he has for his club this season (3).

Iceland are now unable to qualify for next year’s World Cup after winning only two of their nine group games.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund tracking Blades striker Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly monitoring Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, who is currently on loan at Burton Albion. The 18-year-old has scored three goals in 11 appearances for the Brewers. (The 72) Photo: Christian Kaspar-Bartke Photo Sales

2. Stoke City could green light attacker's departure Stoke City could be ready to allow Abdallah Sima to return to his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion in the January window amid the Seagulls' injury crisis. The 20-year-old has made only two Championship appearances for the Potters this season. (The 72) Photo: Graham Chadwick Photo Sales

3. Ex-Preston target dropped by Swansea City boss Former Preston North End target Michael Obafemi has been dropped from Swansea City's squad due to 'lack of professionalism'. The Lilywhites had a bid accepted by Southampton for the forward, however he rejected it in favour of joining the Swans. (Wales Online) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

4. Sheffield United to push for Barcelona man in January Sheffield United remain keen on Barcelona's Alex Collado and will push to sign the Spaniard in the January window. Slavisa Jokanovic was hopeful of a deal in summer but it broke down. (Football League World) Photo: Eric Alonso Photo Sales