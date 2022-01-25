Blackpool transfer news: Former Blackpool loanee set for Sheffield Wednesday move after Arsenal return, Derby County reject £500,000 Nottingham Forest bid for teenager

Sheffield United have apparently made a late push to sign a Wolves player on-loan this month but it appears that the former Brimingham City loanee will be spending the second part of the season with QPR.

Meanwhile, Preston North End have reportedly agreed a deal to let one of their strikers leave and a host of clubs, including Championship sides Bristol City and Swansea City, are monitoring a promising young player from the non-leagues.

A former Blackpool loanee looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of the season despite interest from the Championship while Blackburn Rovers have reportedly agreed a pre-contract with a long time transfer target and hope to secure a deal to bring the player in this month.

Hull City, under new ownership, could move to bring two former Premier League players back to England this month and Huddersfield Town have reportedly agreed a deal for a former Chelsea player who is a free agent.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are said to have had a £500,000 bid rejected by arch rivals Derby County for a teenage star and Cardiff City are reportedly in talks to sign a Wolves player on loan this month.

Here are Tuesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Swansea and Bristol City interested in non-league talent Swansea City and Bristol City are showing interest in teenage attacking midfielder Owen Humphries, currently with non-league side Larkhall Athletic, who turned out for Sheffield Wednesday under-23s recently (The Sheffield Star) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Cardiff looking to bring back Giles Cardiff City are in advanced talks to re-sign Wolves wing-back Ryan Giles on loan (Football Insider) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

3. Tigers could move for Babel and Yedlin Hull City are preparing moves for Galatasaray and former Premier League duo Ryan Babel and DeAndre Yedlin (TeamTalk) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Sanderson set to snub Blades in favour of QPR Queens Park Rangers are set to win the race to sign Wolves' centre back Dion Sanderson on-loan despite a late push from Sheffield United to bring the player to Bramall Lane (FLW via The Athletic) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales