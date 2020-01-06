Blackpool to take on Morecambe in reserve fixture at Globe Arena on Tuesday

Blackpool return to reserve action tomorrow when they face Morecambe in a Central League encounter at the Globe Arena.

The Seasiders are expected to name a youthful side but, with no league game at the weekend, this could be an opportunity to give some game-time to first-team players.

Tuesday's game kicks off at 1pm.

All spectators are welcome and admission to the game is free of charge.

The Gazette will have live updates from the reserve clash.