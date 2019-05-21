Blackpool to take on Altrincham in pre-season double header

Blackpool will split their squad to take on Altrincham Town in a pre-season friendly on the same day the Seasiders also make the trip to Barrow.

Terry McPhillips' men will travel to Moss Lane on Saturday, July 20, kick off 3pm.

A separate squad of players will take on Barrow at Holker Street on the same day, where they will come up against former Pool favourite Ian Evatt.

Altrincham finished in the play-offs in the National League North this season, losing on penalties to eventual winners Chorley in the semi-final.

The Seasiders start their pre-season preparations the previous week with a trip to Spennymoor Town.

The fixture, which will take place at Shildon AFC's Dean Street ground owing to improvement works taking place at Spennymoor's ground, will coincide with the Seasiders ending their pre-season camp in Scotland.

Pool have also confirmed a home clash against Blackburn Rovers for Saturday, July 27, while be the first test of the new Bloomfield Road pitch which is currently being dug up.

Confirmed pre-season fixtures:

Saturday, July 13 - Spennymoor Town (A)

Saturday, July 20 - Altrincham (A)

Saturday, July 20 - Barrow AFC (A)

Saturday, July 27 - Blackburn Rovers (H)