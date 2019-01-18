Blackpool target Elias Sorensen scores winner on debut for Denmark U21s

Blackpool loan target Elias Sorensen scored the winner on his debut for Denmark U21s in their 1-0 victory against Mexico.

The striker earned his first international call-up thanks to some fine form for Newcastle United's development side this season, where he has scored 19 times.

The 19-year-old – who was the youngest member of his nation’s under-21 squad – came on as a half-time substitute but took just three minutes to make his mark.

He latched onto a through ball before calmly slotting home what proved to be the decisive goal in Denmark's win.

Sorensen will remain in Mexico until Saturday when Denmark – who will compete in the European Under-21 Championships this summer – take on the Central American side once again to round off their training camp.

On the speculation surrounding Sorensen, McPhillips said yesterday: “I’ve said before that we’re interested, but nothing is done until it’s done and it isn’t done yet.”

Sorensen is also thought to be wanted by North East-based non-league sides Gateshead and Hartlepool, but Newcastle would be happy to loan him to Blackpool if they were able to guarantee him regular football in League One.