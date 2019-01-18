Blackpool target Elias Sorensen scores winner on debut for Denmark U21s

Blackpool want to take Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen on loan
Blackpool want to take Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen on loan

Blackpool loan target Elias Sorensen scored the winner on his debut for Denmark U21s in their 1-0 victory against Mexico.

READ MORE: No offers yet for Blackpool players and Terry McPhillips is surprised

The striker earned his first international call-up thanks to some fine form for Newcastle United's development side this season, where he has scored 19 times.

The 19-year-old – who was the youngest member of his nation’s under-21 squad – came on as a half-time substitute but took just three minutes to make his mark.

He latched onto a through ball before calmly slotting home what proved to be the decisive goal in Denmark's win.

Sorensen will remain in Mexico until Saturday when Denmark – who will compete in the European Under-21 Championships this summer – take on the Central American side once again to round off their training camp.

On the speculation surrounding Sorensen, McPhillips said yesterday: “I’ve said before that we’re interested, but nothing is done until it’s done and it isn’t done yet.”

Sorensen is also thought to be wanted by North East-based non-league sides Gateshead and Hartlepool, but Newcastle would be happy to loan him to Blackpool if they were able to guarantee him regular football in League One.