Blackpool swoop for Leeds United youngster Paudie O'Connor

Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor is aiming to get a full season of first team football under his belt after joining Blackpool on a season long loan deal.

O’Connor, 20, has just penned a new deal at Leeds after making four first team appearances for the Championship side last year.

And the Irishman, who made 39 appearances for his home town club Limerick before switching to Yorkshire now wants regular first team football.

The youngster explained why he chose to join Gary Bowyer's League One side, he said: "I’ve had a nice week of getting a new deal at Leeds and then getting the opportunity to come to a great club like Blackpool.

"I’m really excited to get in, meet the lads and get training. I’m looking forward to getting a full season of first-team football under my belt, hopefully.”

Bowyer says the centre half has impressed in those four second tier appearances against Sunderland, PNE, Aston Villa and Barnsley and the Blackpool boss hopes the club can help his development.

He said: “I’m really pleased to bring Paudie to the club after what has been a really promising season for him at Leeds United. He’s an aggressive defender who has impressed in the four games he has played in The Championship and we’re really looking forward to seeing him continue his development with us.”