Blackpool Supporters' Trust general meeting: Live updates as fans gather for first time since appointment of receiver Blackpool fans will be in a celebratory mood for today's meeting Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There will be plenty to discuss at Blackpool Supporters' Trust's general meeting at The Village Hotel this morning, which kicks off at 11am. Our reporter Matt Scrafton is there to bring you live updates. Hit F5 to refresh for the latest: Receiver Paul Cooper believes Blackpool FC can undergo ‘significant change’ Game week 34: Super computer predicts EVERY League One result this weekend