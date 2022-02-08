Blackpool submit fresh 25-man squad list following closure of January transfer window - here it is in full

The Seasiders were required to update their 25-man squad within 24 hours of the January transfer window shutting.

Both Grant Ward and Matty Virtue, who remain long-term absentees through injury, have been left out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's highly likely that one spot has been left vacant to allow one of the midfielders to be registered if/when they return from injury.

Virtue hasn't featured for the Seasiders since March, when he suffered an ACL injury in the game against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Ward, meanwhile, remains sidelined following the serious achilles injury he sustained during the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth back in August.

Speaking to The Gazette recently, head coach Neil Critchley revealed Virtue was likely to return before Ward.

Could Matty Virtue be registered once he returns from injury?

“Wardy is a little bit further behind Matty, who has been part-training and done little bits where we’ve integrated him back in," he said.

“Again, he needs what you would class as a pre-season really, four to six weeks of training and some games involved in that.

“We’ll just have to assess and think where he’s going to be at, but in the meantime he’s best off concentrating on his rehabilitation, so we’re in control of it.

“As I say, Wardy is a little behind Matty at the moment, so they’re not two players we’re focusing on in terms of the immediacy.”

Following the closure of the summer window, the club opted to leave spaces free in their squad so that CJ Hamilton and Gary Madine could rejoin once they had recovered from their summer surgeries.

The likes of Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, James Husband and Keshi Anderson have all been retained in the updated squad list despite being out with injuries.

It's hoped all four will be back in the not-too-distant future.

Sonny Carey, meanwhile, doesn't have to be registered as he falls in the Under-21 category.

The midfielder is currently out with a metatarsal injury that could require surgery, although a decision has yet to be made.

The Seasiders could also fill that space with the signing of a free agent should they wish to go down that route.

Blackpool's squad

Goalkeepers: Dan Grimshaw, Chris Maxwell, Stuart Moore

Defenders: Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Reece James, Richard Keogh, Jordan Gabriel, Dujon Sterling, Jordan Thorniley

Midfielders: Keshi Anderson, Josh Bowler, Owen Dale, Kenny Dougall, CJ Hamilton, Charlie Kirk, Ethan Robson, Kevin Stewart

Forwards: Jake Beesley, Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine, Jerry Yates

Under-21s: Cameron Antwi, Rob Apter, Ewan Bange, Sonny Carey, Oliver Casey, Ryan Grant, Brad Holmes, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Luke Mariette, Charlie Monks, Jack Moore, Sky Sinclair, Tayt Trusty