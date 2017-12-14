Blackpool strikers told to step up after Vassell setback

Blackpool have been dealt a major blow with confirmation that top scorer Kyle Vassell is likely to be out for “several weeks”.

The 25-year-old’s return to action against Rotherham United on Saturday lasted just 10 minutes before he was forced to hobble off with a recurrence of a hamstring injury that had kept him out for four games.

He has since had a scan which showed he is likely to be out of action for the entire Christmas and New Year period.

Pool manager Gary Bowyer said: “It’s not good news. He’s going to be out for several weeks.

“It’s a blow to us for sure, on top of the fact Mark Cullen is likely to be out for at least another month.

“We now need to come up with a solution to replace those two and hopefully we can do it from within.

“If not, that will force my hand to go and find someone in January.

“But it does provide an opportunity for someone. Nathan Delfouneso has gone up there but it’s not quite worked for him.

“Scott Quigley has arrived from non-league and has made progress and has got better. But some people take a bit longer than others to get there. “Armand Gnanduillet and Max Clayton have to step up to the plate if they want to be in the team. They’ve got to produce when they’re given the opportunity.

“We’ve got people in the building and they’ve got to step up. If they don’t, they won’t be in the team and they’ll have to play their football somewhere else.”

Ollie Turton is also likely to be missing for a few weeks with a muscle tear that he suffered in the lead up to the defeat against Rotherham.

In more positive news, Bowyer hopes that Curtis Tilt will be back in contention for this weekend’s game.