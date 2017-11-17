Blackpool strikers have missed big chance says Bowyer

Gary Bowyer says some of his Blackpool forwards haven’t quite done enough for a starting role.

Nathan Delfouneso, Danny Philliskirk and Armand Gnanduillet have had opportunities to showcase their talents in recent weeks due to the absence of Kyle Vassell and Mark Cullen. But, Philliskirk aside, Pool’s fringe forwards have struggled to make an impact.

Bowyer says he wants more from his forwards as Pool attempt to put an end to their three-game losing streak in League One.

The Pool boss said: “We’ve had conversations with certain ones regarding that (taking their opportunity). Any manager will tell you, he will always want the players to give you a problem. To do that, you have to produce evidence.

“From a striker’s point of view, the evidence is quite simple – go and score goals. We’re a bit frustrated with that but it’s part and parcel of the game.

“I’m obviously disappoint-ed we’ve had three defeats in a row in the league but performances have not been too bad, bar the Northampton game. It’s just a case of tightening up at both ends.”

Bowyer also revealed that Vassell, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, should be in contention for Saturday’s trip to Peterborough.

He said: “Kyle has trained this week and looks like he’s ready. That’s good timing because he’s a big player for us.

“Hopefully he comes through the rest of the week and if he does he’ll go into the squad for selection.

“You’ve really got to be careful with hamstrings, especially because of how it went for Mark Cullen.

“We started the season at Bradford playing two strikers up top in Kyle Vassell and Mark Cullen, so to lose both of them was a massive blow.

“We brought in Scott Quigley but he’s making a big step up from non-league. He’s getting better but he’s not ready just yet.

“The others haven’t put a case forward yet to say, ‘Look, I’m in’. So we felt like we had to bring someone else in and we did that with Dolly (Menga).”