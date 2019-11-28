Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall wants league goal at Ipswich to be first of many

Joe Nuttall believes he will kick on and become a regular scorer for Blackpool after netting his first league goal in tangerine.

The 22-year-old bagged Blackpool’s first-half equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town on Saturday, slamming home from close range after his initial header had been blocked.

The striker’s only previous Pool goal came in the 5-1 thrashing of Morecambe in the EFL Trophy at the start of September.

“I’m delighted. It’s been a while coming,” Nuttall said.

“Obviously I’ve not been getting much game-time because the boys have been excellent.

“But to come in, to have an impact and to get that first league goal is a great feeling. I couldn’t be happier.

“It was exceptional cross in from James Husband on the left but he’s been doing that all year with his balls into the box.

“Liam Feeney has been doing the same from the other side as well, so we’ve scored a lot of goals from wide areas.

“We’ve just got to keep doing it, keep creating those chances and us strikers have just got to be in there to score them.”

Nuttall, who arrived from Blackburn Rovers during the summer for what was believed to be a sizeable fee, has endured a mixed start to his Blackpool career.

But the forward is hoping his goal at Portman Road will prove the tonic to turn his fortunes at Bloomfield Road around.

“It’s a massive confidence-booster,” he added. “I’ve been working hard to get this first league goal all season, and now it’s come I think I can kick on and contribute with even more goals.

“I only found out I was starting on the day of the game, even though Armand (Gnanduillet) had been struggling with an injury as well.

“It was just a matter of waiting to see who would get the nod and be ready, whether that’s to start or come off the bench.

“It’s been difficult having to bide my time. Every player wants to play but when you’ve got Armand in front of you scoring, all that matters is that the team is winning.”

The draw at Ipswich saw the Seasiders extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions, while keeping them in the hunt for the League One play-offs.

Nuttall, who is enjoying life on the Fylde coast, insists Simon Grayson’s men have the right ingredients to challenge for promotion.

“I’m loving every minute of it,” the striker said.

“The boys, the staff, the manager, it’s been a delight. If I can add a few more goals it will be even better.

“The aim is to get into those play-offs and try to get promotion. There’s a lot of momentum building now.

“We knew we were a good team at the start of the season with the start we had.

“The momentum has been behind us in recent weeks, so now we just need to build on it and kick on.”