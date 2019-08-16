Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall says the Seasiders are an exciting prospect for new arrivals

The recent transformation at Bloomfield Road makes Blackpool a much more attractive proposition to potential new recruits according to recent acquisition Joe Nuttall.

The striker made the move from Blackburn Rovers earlier this month, signing for what has been described as a substantial undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his first start for the club, making two substitute appearances in both of Pool’s opening league games.

But Nuttall remains excited about the project and believes the supporters are in for a thrilling campaign.

“I think it’s a great time to come here,” the striker said.

“Just looking around the stadium you can see the improvements being made and the training facilities are being improved too.

“Obviously the new manager (Simon Grayson) has come in and the new owner and improvements are being made on all fronts at the club. It’s exciting to be a part of.

“It’s intense every day in training but it’s good to work for a manager who has ambitions and wants you to be on it from day one.

“That’s what you need because the ambition for us this year is obviously to get the club promoted.

“If you don’t have that mentality then I think your team is going to struggle.”