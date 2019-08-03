Blackpool striker Joe Nuttall aims to fire the Seasiders to success

Joe Nuttall says he’s ready to be the man to fire in the goals for Blackpool this season.

The forward became the club’s most eye-catching deal of the summer to date on Thursday night, signing from Blackburn Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old also committed his long-term future to the club, penning an initial three-year deal with the option to extend by a further 12 months – something unheard of at Bloomfield Road.

It comes after weeks of talks between the Seasiders and his former club and Nuttall was over the moon to get the deal done before today’s season opener against Bristol Rovers.

“I’m delighted to be here,” he said.

“It’s been going on a few weeks now in terms of the negotiations between the clubs, so I’m just happy to finally be here and I’m looking forward to the start of the new season.

“It was massively important to get it all done before the season started.

“To go into the new season with a new team, meeting the new set of lads will hopefully allow me to settle down before that first game. But to get it done before this game is a huge boost.”

Nuttall signed for Blackburn in 2017 after an unsuccessful stint in Scotland, having originally come through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has only scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Blackburn but has been prolific for the club’s Under-23 side.

Simon Grayson will be well aware of Nuttall’s talents given his son Joe has also made several appearances for Blackburn’s U23s.

“The manager’s interest just breeded confidence in me,” Nuttall admitted.

“But I think I’m at the point of my career where I need to play as regularly as I can and that’s what I’d like to come here and do.

“Obviously that’s not a given, I know I’m going to have to work hard and earn that position in the starting team.

“I’d like to think I can bring pace and power up front and obviously I like to score goals, which is my main aim here.

“I just want to score as many goals as I can and help this team during the campaign.”

The forward scored twice in Blackburn U23s’ 2-0 win against Southport on Sunday, taking his pre-season tally to five goals.

Nuttall is now keen to get regular football and that was always unlikely to happen at Ewood Park, where he found himself down the pecking order behind Danny Graham, Adam Armstrong, Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel.

“I played four 90 minutes games in pre-season and scored five goals,” Nuttall said.

“Now I just want to carry that on and take it into the season with this new team and try and fire us up the league.”

Nuttall became the Seasiders’ 10th signing of the summer on Thursday, signing shortly after 19-year-old defender Rocky Bushiri made the move on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City.