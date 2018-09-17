Blackpool striker is on the Mark again

Terry McPhillips heaped praise on Blackpool match winner Mark Cullen after the striker reclaimed his spot as the club’s top goalscorer.

The 26-year-old scored the deciding goal in Blackpool’s 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, as McPhillips started life as the club’s full-time boss with a win.

Cullen, who missed most of last season’s campaign after undergoing surgery on his hamstring, has now bagged three goals in seven appearances this season.

It could have been even better for the 26-year-old, who had two other clear-cut chances to find the back of the net.

“He had three chances and scored one of them, which is what he does,” McPhillips said.

“He didn’t quite connect with the first one and then, with the header, it was just a little too high for him.

“So Cully has made a major impact. He’s got sharper in training and in the matches and we’re still looking after him.

“He almost had the whole season out last year and I thought that was the best he had done.

“He’s got a record which means he scores goals.

“He will be expecting to score at least two that’s for sure because he puts those type of demands on himself. But I’m absolutely delighted for him.”

Blackpool had to fight for Saturday’s victory, which extends their unbeaten run to nine games and means they have still yet to concede away from home in the league so far this season.

Things were made even more difficult when Donervon Daniels and Marc Bola were shown straight reds in injury-time, but Pool managed to hold on and condemn bottom-of-the-table Argyle to another defeat.

“I don’t think anyone can argue we deserved the three points,” McPhillips added.

“It was a hard game but I thought we carved out some outstanding chances, most of them coming to Mark Cullen.

“They’re 100 per cent better than their league positions shows. This is a tough place to come.

“They did it last year, didn’t they? They started off slow and once they got going they were like a train. I’d expect that to happen again.

“They’re one of the strongest teams we’ve played, for sure.

“It was a tough game but, all in all, I thought we were the better side because we created the better clear-cut chances.

“The end was mayhem and carnage. I thought the two red cards were harsh.

“Whatever has happened I don’t know, we’ll discuss it on Monday.

“Something has happened and Donervon is not happy with something, that’s for sure.

“The lads are competitive, they want to win. Obviously they were putting us under the cosh at the end, like you’d expect. We did the same last week to Bradford.

“But I thought the spirit and commitment was again all there, it’s what all these lads are all about. I think we shaded a tough game.”