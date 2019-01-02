Blackpool striker heads out on loan again while defender returns to the club

Blackpool striker Scott Quigley has departed for another loan spell, while defender Nick Anderton has returned to the club.

Quigley, whose season-long loan with League Two side Port Vale was recently cut short, has now dropped down to the National League to join up with Halifax Town.

He will remain there for the remainder of the season.

The striker, who joined the Seasiders in August 2017 from Welsh side TNS, made just 13 appearances for Port Vale, starting just once.

This will be Quigley's second spell on loan in the National League, having scored eight times in 17 games for Wrexham last term.

Meanwhile left back Anderton has returned to Blackpool, where he will join up with his teammates for training on Thursday ahead of this weekend's FA Cup third round clash with Arsenal.

The defender is returning from his successful loan spell with Accrington Stanley, where he made 25 appearances, and Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips is happy to see him back.

"We've continually monitored Nick's performances at Accrington and he's made some good progress," he said.

"It's been a perfect loan for everybody involved and I know Accrington would have liked to have kept him.

"But he's a popular member of the squad and his return strengthens our options moving forward.

"We're delighted to have him back, and he now goes into contention for the FA Cup tie against Arsenal on Saturday."