Blackpool striker can fire them to success

Jay Spearing believes Blackpool will need Armand Gnanduillet to keep firing if the Seasiders are to remain in the mix at the top end of League One.

The striker is currently the club’s top scorer with eight goals this season, with five of them coming in his last eight outings.

His goals have helped fire Blackpool up the league table, where they now sit in eighth place and just a point behind the play-offs.

Gnanduillet has already sealed his best scoring return in a campaign for the Seasiders, having netted just 11 times in the previous two seasons combined.

And Spearing believes Gnanduillet will have to continue his fine scoring form if Blackpool are going to keep up the pressure on the top six.

“I know he looks like an animal but he’s probably one of the nicest lads you’ll meet,” Spearing said.

“I think I’ll just have to start kicking him before we go out because when he gets annoyed he can be one of the hardest centre-forwards you can play against.

“He’s big, he’s powerful and he can cause all sorts of problems week in, week out if he just knuckled down.

“He got a move in the summer to South Africa but he’s come back. I don’t know what happened, but one day Gary (Bowyer) re-signed him and he was back in.

“Since then he’s hit the ground running and he’s another lad who can do anything he wants, you just have to keep on at him to keep him going and to keep him fighting.

“He can be a real handful and he can get us right in the mix if he keeps it up.

“He’s on eight goals now and we just want him to keep going and going.”