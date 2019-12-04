Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet nominated for League One player of the month award for November

Armand Gnanduillet's fine run of scoring form has seen the Blackpool striker nominated for a League One player of the month award for November.

The 27-year-old, who scored five goals in four games last month, has been included among the nominees for the PFA's monthly gong.

The Frenchman, who has missed Pool's last three games with a thigh injury, has netted 12 goals in 20 appearances this season.

Gnanduillet faces competition from Bristol Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe, Wycombe Wanderers left-back Joe Jacobson, Rotherham United centre back Michael Ihiekwe, Oxford United midfielder James Henry and Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis.

The winner of the award will be decided by a public vote.

To cast your vote, click here.