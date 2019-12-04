Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet nominated for League One player of the month award for November

Gnanduillet scored five goals in four games during November
Armand Gnanduillet's fine run of scoring form has seen the Blackpool striker nominated for a League One player of the month award for November.

The 27-year-old, who scored five goals in four games last month, has been included among the nominees for the PFA's monthly gong.

The Frenchman, who has missed Pool's last three games with a thigh injury, has netted 12 goals in 20 appearances this season.

Gnanduillet faces competition from Bristol Rovers midfielder Liam Sercombe, Wycombe Wanderers left-back Joe Jacobson, Rotherham United centre back Michael Ihiekwe, Oxford United midfielder James Henry and Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis.

The winner of the award will be decided by a public vote.

