Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet named in EFL's team of the week alongside Leeds United, Hull City and Blackburn Rovers men

Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet has been named in the EFL's team of the week after his brace in the weekend win against Peterborough United.

The 26-year-old took his tally for the season to nine goals in all competitions with two strikes in Saturday's pulsating 4-3 victory against Peterborough United.

He made it 2-1 to the Seasiders in the first half with a calmly-taken finish before slotting them 3-2 ahead from the penalty spot shortly after the interval.

He also played an integral part in Pool's opening goal of the game, using his strength to unsettle defender Niall Mason who ended up inadvertently sending the ball past his own goalkeeper.

The brace puts Gnanduillet sixth in the League One scoring charts, behind the likes of Mo Eisa, Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney who all netted for Peterborough on Saturday.

The Frenchman is likely to be rested tonight for Pool's EFL Trophy game against Wolves' Under-21s, with Ryan Hardie and Joe Nuttall in need of some minutes.

Bolton Wanderers boss Keith Hill is named manager of the week after his side overcame Fleetwood Town 2-1 on Saturday.

The likes of Tosin Adarabioyo (Blackburn Rovers), Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) and Jack Harrison (Leeds United) are also included in the XI.