Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf returns to Solihull Moors on loan

Blackpool striker Adi Yussuf has left the club on loan to rejoin former side Solihull Moors.

It comes just three months after the 27-year-old made the move to Bloomfield Road on a free transfer from the National League outfit.

Yussuf, who has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Seasiders, will remain at Solihull until January.

The forward was due to sign for Macclesfield Town on transfer deadline day but the deal collapsed after the paperwork failed to get approval from the EFL.

Pool boss Simon Grayson told The Gazette on Monday that the club had received several enquiries for Yussuf's services from National League clubs, who are permitted to make signings at any time during the season.

On the move, Yussuf said: "After the season I had last season, I got the move to Blackpool. A new manager came in, brought in his own players and I went down the pecking order.

“Instead of just sitting around, I thought I would go and get some game time and there’s no better place to come back to.

“I’ve come here to work hard. I need to prove to Blackpool that I’m good enough, I’m still fit and that I can score goals.

“Hopefully I can get some minutes and get my head down. It was an easy decision to come back here and get my minutes until January.

“The fans showed me a lot of love last season and all I can do is pay them back by scoring goals and winning games.”

Yussuf, a Terry McPhillips signing, made the move to the Fylde Coast this summer after scoring 21 goals in all competitions for Solihull last season.

Two of those goals came against Blackpool in the FA Cup, when the Seasiders overcame the non-league outfit 3-2 in their second round replay.

Solihull manager Tim Flowers added: “We’re delighted to have Adi back for a short period of time.

"He made the jump up to League One at the end of last season and that was a reflection of all his hard work.

“However, due to the managerial situation and different ideas, he has found himself out of the picture at Blackpool.

“We are bare bones all over pitch at the moment, not just up front. We need to get some bodies in, and Adi was open to coming.

“We welcome him back with open arms and hope he continues with where he left off from last season.”