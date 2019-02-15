Blackpool squad to be stretched for Charlton Athletic visit

Terry McPhillips has revealed Blackpool are likely to have nine players missing for their trip to Charlton Athletic this weekend.

The Seasiders were already missing the likes of Jay Spearing and Callum Guy prior to Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

But Donervon Daniels picked up a knock pre-match while Marc Bola and Matty Virtue were both brought off during the game, leaving Pool short on numbers in both defence and the centre of midfield.

Despite the number of players absent, McPhillips remains confident his side can still put a competitive side together that can go and get a result at The Valley tomorrow.

“We’ve got a few injuries now, I think it’s nine we’re missing,” he said. “That’s a concern but it will give someone else a chance, so we’ll see.

“I think most of them are pretty much ruled out for Saturday; maybe one might come back into the fold.

“But going off the meeting we’ve just had, Marc Bola picks up an injury early on at Sunderland, Matty Virtue came off injured and Donervon Daniels didn’t make the squad.

“You’ve also got Jay Spearing, Callum Guy, Myles Boney, Jimmy Ryan, Max Clayton and Nick Anderton which makes it nine.

“That’s certainly the most injuries we’ve had but we’ll have to deal with that.

“It’s a hard game, like they all are. They’ve got some good players, that’s for sure. But we’ll go down there and give them a match.

“Just knowing the group of lads, I know we’ll go down there confident of getting something.

“If we can do that then it will have been a good week for us but, as for Tuesday night, it felt like a defeat.

“They’re right up there challenging and they’re at home. They’re in the play-offs so they need the win.

“Lyle Taylor is back so it’s going to be tough, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“They play football. I watched them lose 1-0 at Fleetwood when the Accrington game was called off the other week.

“They play a diamond with two up front but I expect a harder game than they gave Fleetwood because they’ll be at home.”