Blackpool squad looks forward to one final lengthy trip

Terry McPhillips is looking forward to finishing Blackpool’s hectic schedule with their final mammoth journey of the month at Southend United this weekend.

Following Saturday’s trip to Roots Hall, the Seasiders finish the month with a home game against Burton Albion and a trip to Doncaster Rovers, before their FA Cup second round clash at Solihull Moors.

This weekend’s game comes on the back of recent trips to Arsenal, Gillingham and Exeter City.

“It makes a little bit of difference,” McPhillips said of having no midweek games.

“You lose track but this will be the fourth really long trip away in two-and-a-half weeks or so.

“We’ll be glad when that’s all done but we plan to go down there and have a real good go.

“They’re an experienced team. It’s a tight ground where the fans are right on top of you. It’s usually a good atmosphere.

“I think we’re going to have to start well, like we did against Exeter. But I’m expecting a tough game.”

The Shrimpers come into the game on the back of a 3-0 Checkatrade Trophy win against Southampton U21s in midweek, although their recent league form has been mixed.

Their manager Chris Powell said: “Wednesday was a very positive result for but all we’re focusing on now is Blackpool because we want to be higher in the league than we currently are.

“Blackpool are a tricky side. I’ve watched them myself at Arsenal a few weeks back and we had them watched against Gillingham too.

“They’ve played in different ways and will pose a real threat. But we need to start winning a few more games at home and hopefully that can start against Blackpool.

“Terry has come in and done really, really well. He’s fashioned together a squad that has been very competitive.

“They have some good players and some have tricky, awkward ones too. They will be tough so we will have to settle ourselves down and do our best against them. Hopefully we can follow on from the Checkatrade result.

“We will keep on chipping away.”