Blackpool snap up former Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Cardiff City striker Gary Madine

Blackpool have snapped up free agent and former Premier League striker Gary Madine.

The 29-year-old makes the move to Bloomfield Road, signing an 18-month contract, having had his contract cancelled at Cardiff City earlier this month.

An experienced campaigner and a regular goalscorer at League One level, Madine rejoins the Seasiders having spent a brief loan spell with the club back in 2015 - scoring twice in 15 Championship games.

“Owner Simon Sadler has been incredibly supportive in helping to make this deal happen,” chief executive Ben Mansford said.

“Gary was our number one striking target in this window, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him back to Blackpool.

“He has a fantastic record at this level and we firmly believe he will help us realise our ambitions as a club. Welcome back, Gary.”

The forward signed for Cardiff for a rumoured £6m fee in January 2018 on the back of scoring 26 goals in 120 games for Bolton Wanderers.

The four-time promotion winner, who has 88 goals to his name during 398 games over his career, has also played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Carlisle United.

Blackpool’s League One rivals Sunderland were also thought to be in the frame for his signature but it is the Seasiders who have got their man.

Madine becomes Pool’s fifth signing of the winter, joining Grant Ward, Jordan Thorniley, Marc Bola and Ben Heneghan.

The Seasiders are also closing in on the signing of Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who it is hoped will arrive in time for Saturday’s trip to Lincoln City.