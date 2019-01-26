Blackpool skipper will not worry what the transfer window brings

Jay Spearing insists the potential departure of a Blackpool player in the last week of the January transfer window won’t deter the club during the remainder of the campaign.

With the window shutting on Thursday night, Pool manager Terry McPhillips has admitted he is expecting to receive bids for some of his star players.

But Spearing has accepted that’s just a harsh reality of the industry they’re in.

“You go into any transfer window knowing there are going to be people sniffing around and there are going to be rumours here and there,” Pool’s skipper said.

“We have to take every game as it comes and there are obviously new challenges every day, with hearing different things and different rumours about someone going here or there.

“Until they’ve left and signed on the dotted line, we have to just carry on and get on with it. We just come in every day and just see who’s still here!

“Sometimes someone texts the WhatsApp group saying ‘oh he’s been linked with this or linked with that’.

“But you come in every day and if there’s a new face, great, if someone has left for a better place or whatever then we accept it, move on and wish them all the best.

“But for us in this moment in time, if we can keep this squad I think we can do well this year.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence, a lot of great lads from different levels of the game and we’re kicking on.”

Spearing has been in impressive form this season after taking on the captaincy in the absence of team-mate Jimmy Ryan, who is still recovering from knee surgery.

The former Liverpool man, who has made 33 appearances this season, is just delighted to be getting regular game time.

“I’ve been happy here since the moment I came,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’m playing football every week and I can’t ask for much more.

“I had a really good relationship with Gary Bowyer and I still have a good relationship with the gaffer Terry.

“I enjoy coming in every day, I love playing football and I don’t think there’s a better job than playing football every day and playing a game every weekend.

“I think this year, with Jimmy sadly being injured, maybe it has made me step up a little bit more but it’s something I’ve always done even when I didn’t have the armband.

“I feel if I can help people on or off the pitch I can bring my experience to push us on and keep us going.

“I believe this year with the squad we’ve got, it’s a great mix and we’re doing okay, although we can still do better.

“I spoke a couple of weeks ago and the first thing I said was we obviously need to start putting the ball in the back of the net.

“The gaffer has worked on that and he’s gone out in the market and he’s brought in two lads.

“Now it’s about working on the training ground and getting those goals.”