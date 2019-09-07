Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing says they have nothing to lose this season

Jay Spearing believes Blackpool have got a “free hit” in their tilt for promotion from League One.

The Seasiders, who face Coventry City this afternoon, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season.

While owner Simon Sadler is keen to see the club ply its trade in the Championship, he’s previously been quoted as saying there’s no pressure to achieve that aim at the first time of asking.

That, Spearing says, gives the Seasiders plenty of freedom to go out and enjoy their football this season.

“The new gaffer has come in now and he’s implementing what he’s about and he’s been in this league and knows how to get out of it,” Spearing said.

“I believe the players he’s brought in and the players he’s kept have adapted to the squad and the formation and we’ve got nothing to lose this year.

“I feel it’s a bit of a free hit for us this season. The league is wide open and it’s anyone’s to take.

“I don’t see why we can’t compete and be in and around the top six.

“There might be one or two who you might think should be up there but there’s a difference between should be there and will be there.

“This league is all about consistency, it’s about picking up points and keeping going throughout the whole season.

“If you do that, you will be right up there and I believe we’ve got the squad in depth to do that.

“Yes there are strong teams in the league but we believe we’re strong as well and we’ve got nothing to lose.

“We go into every game knowing that it’s about us and what we do, and if we can force our style on the other team, we can win a lot of games of football.”

Simon Grayson has enjoyed a fine start to his second tenure as Blackpool boss, having taken over just a few weeks before the season began.

But Spearing believes there are a number of factors to add into the mix as to why the Seasiders have started so well.

“I don’t think it’s just the manager, even though he has come in and implemented a lot of changes,” the captain added.

“But if you look back to last season the whole change of ownership caused the whole place to change. It’s night and day.

“It’s quite hard to explain to some of the new lads that have come in this year just how difficult it was in the circumstances off the pitch.

“I believe on the pitch we did very well and Terry (McPhillips) came in and did a great job.

“We didn’t expect Gary (Bowyer) to go as soon as he did but Terry came in and left on a high after taking us to 10th position, which was a great position for us.

“But we actually felt we should have finished higher, so a lot of credit to him.”