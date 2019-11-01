Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing praises Armand Gnanduillet for his display off the bench at Burton Albion

Captain Jay Spearing hailed the response of striker Armand Gnanduillet to losing his place in the starting line-up at Burton Albion last weekend.

The seven-goal striker was on the bench at the Pirelli Stadium for more than an hour before replacing Liam Feeney.

Spearing said of the Frenchman: “I spoke to him in the dressing room afterwards and he was disappointed, which is good.

“He was disappointed not to start but he came on with a good reaction and he’s worked his socks off.

“He maybe should have hit the slide pass into me a bit harder but it was just one of those things.

“And then for his chance he went through on goal and maybe should have hit it a bit harder but it’s a great effort and it’s come off the post.

“We could have nicked it but we’re happy because we’ve come away from home and earned a point when we had 10 men for 35 minutes.

“So credit to the lads for putting the effort in and working hard.”

Gnanduillet entered the fray shortly after Curtis Tilt’s second yellow card reduced Pool to 10 men.

And Spearing says his team reacted well, adding: “It’s tough because they’ve got that extra man in wide areas and you’ve got to cover your mate and help them out.

“But every single one of us worked hard for each other, put their bodies on the line and dived in front of shots to get the blocks that were needed.

“If we fight for clean sheets like that every week then we will be okay and we will kick on.

“I just felt they maybe got a bit lackadaisical and that we could have taken advantage of it late on.

“A couple of times we nicked the ball in the middle of the park from second balls and we created some good opportunities.

“If Armand cut his one back a little bit more then I have a free shot on goal, then there’s a chance at the end where Armand did all that he can.

“We’ve got to keep working hard for each other but the desire from the lads was outstanding.”