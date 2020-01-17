Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing acknowledges the Seasiders are being put to the test

Jay Spearing admits Blackpool’s run of form will prove an examination of Simon Grayson’s players.

The Seasiders’ 2-0 defeat to Reading in their FA Cup replay on Tuesday night was their seventh game without a win.

Pool, who are struggling badly for goals and are now making costly mistakes at the back, travel to Lincoln City this weekend in the hope of getting their league campaign back on track.

On Pool’s poor run, Spearing said: “It’s a test of character, it’s a test of what we believe in and a test of ourselves as individuals, as a team and as a unit.

“We’ve got to kick on, we’ve got to keep going and keep working on things to get ourselves out of it. But we believe we can. We’re going to try and do it as soon as possible.

“You can dwell on mistakes and you can dwell on things that are going on in terms of us not playing this way or not playing that way.

“Maybe things aren’t going our way, but if you dwell on them, you will stick in that rough for a lot longer than you want to be.

“We have to look at the positives in any game we have. We will return to the training pitch and we will work hard on that and stick together.”