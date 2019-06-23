Blackpool signings Ben Tollitt and Jamie Devitt share ambition of boss Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips and his ambition attracted Blackpool’s latest signings Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt to Bloomfield Road.

Latest recruit Tollitt wants to repay McPhillips’ faith in him after an injury-hit spell at Tranmere Rovers.

The Merseyside club have won promotion in two of the three seasons since Tollitt joined them, initially on loan from Portsmouth, and will be Pool’s League One rivals from August.

Tollitt recalls: “The injuries came at a bad time, when I was doing really well, but I’m over that now.

“I had a good loan spell at Wrexham last season, which is where the manager may have seen play, and I want to repay him.”

Tollitt scored on the first and last of his 13 National League appearances for Wrexham, with a brace at Boreham Wood in between.

He added: “It helps a lot to come somewhere where you know the manager and I’m just happy he’s given me the chance

“I’m looking forward to pre-season and hopefully hitting the ground running.

“I’m very direct in how I play. I like to get the ball wide, run at people and beat people.

“I’ll probably get kicked a few times, which is why I get injured, but I just want to get people on the edge of their seat. I’m quick and I won’t hide from getting the ball.”

Devitt arrived 24 hours earlier and revealed his aims of playing as high as he can after a free transfer from Carlisle United.

He has made 16 appearances in the Championship for Hull City before the attacking midfielder’s 260 games in League Two..

Now as he embarks on his first season in League One, Devitt is targeting success and believes new boss McPhillips shares his ambitions of life at a higher level.

He said: “His ambitions match mine. We want to be as high as we can. T

“The manager wants me to come in, score goals and set some up.

“That is a big part of my game and as long as I am producing on the field I will hopefully repay the faith he has shown in me.”

But Devitt’s first aim is to be named on the teamsheet when Blackpool host Bristol Rovers on the first day of the season, August 3.

He added: “Come the first game of the season, I want to be in the starting XI, kick on and try to do as best the I can at the club.”