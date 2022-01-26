Blackpool set to swoop for £500k League One sensation, Nottingham Forest eye Premier League starlet

The result sees the side remain in mid-table, and they'll be looking to pick up further wins in the coming weeks to consolidate their place in the second tier for another season.

Forward Shayne Lavery, who scored the winner last weekend, revealed: “I just keep looking to play well more than the number of goals, but as a striker you’ve just got to keep getting into positions to score.

“With the quality of players we have out wide we will create chances, so it’s just about getting into the right position. I keep trying to get into those good positions, keep trying to close defenders down and it’s been working okay for me so far.”

He added: “The lads dug in massively at the end to secure the three points. It was a tough game. We knew it was going to be a good fight against these lads, so we’re buzzing to get the three points.

“For the goal, I just thought I’d hang back as CJ (Hamilton) got to the goal pretty fast. He had a shot which was saved, but luckily it ricocheted back to me.”

Next up, the Seasiders travel to take on high-flying Fulham at Craven Cottage next Saturday afternoon, and will be need to be on their guard against a side who've scored a whopping 22 goals in their last four matches.

