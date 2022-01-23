Blackpool set to learn whether next week's trip to Fulham will go ahead amid international call-ups
Blackpool are awaiting news from Fulham and the EFL about whether next week’s trip to Craven Cottage will definitely go ahead.
The runaway league leaders look set to lose Antonee Robinson (USA), Michael Hector and Bobby Reid (both Jamaica) to international duty.
Clubs are able to request a postponement if they have three or more players called up.
The latest indication is that Fulham would rather play on as they already had two games postponed over the Christmas period - however the Seasiders are still awaiting official confirmation.
“At the moment it’s going ahead,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley told The Gazette.
“We’re awaiting clarification from the EFL, which we’re hopeful of getting in the next 24 to 48 hours.
“I believe it’s an international window (non-European) and Fulham could potentially have a few players called up, but we just have to wait.”
The Cottagers are currently in rampant form, having plundered 22 goals in their last four games - taking their tally for the season to 73.
Marco Silva’s side, who were 3-2 winners at Stoke City yesterday, are now eight points clear of second-placed Bournemouth.
“They’re in good form, aren’t they? They’re scoring goals at the bucket load and we know it will be a tough game,” Critchley said.
“But we’ve won our last two league games and we’ve already beaten them this season, so we’ve got nothing to lose.
“We’re hopeful the game is on and we go down there knowing it’s a great challenge for us.”
