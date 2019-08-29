Blackpool set for bumper crowd against Portsmouth this weekend

Blackpool will be hoping to attract a five-figure crowd for the second time this season when they welcome Portsmouth to Bloomfield Road this weekend.

Around 1,700 Pompey fans are expected to make the long trip up from the South Coast.

It will be the second impressive following in the space of four days, 1,874 Pompey fans making the journey to QPR last night for their 2-0 Carabao Cup win.

The Seasiders will also be hoping for strong home support as Simon Grayson's men look to maintain their unbeaten start in League One.

Pool attracted a crowd of 11,300 for the season opener against Bristol Rovers, while 9,100 watched the 2-1 victory against Southend United.