Blackpool set for bumper away following at Rochdale this weekend

Blackpool are set for a bumper away following at Spotland this weekend as they look to maintain their unbeaten start against Rochdale.

The club announced earlier today that more than 1,200 tickets have already been sold for the cash, with tickets remaining on sale until 4pm on Friday.

Pay-on-the-day is also expected to be in operation.

Just over 700 Pool fans made the trip to Spotland on Boxing Day last season to see the Seasiders slump to a 2-1 defeat.

The Seasiders head to Rochdale looking to maintain their position at the top of the League One table four games into the new season.

Simon Grayson's men will be looking to build on Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Gillingham, where 308 Pool fans made the 560-mile round trip down to Kent.