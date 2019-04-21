Blackpool set a target of 6,000 season ticket purchases as they go on sale this week

Blackpool FC’s season tickets go on sale to the public this Wednesday and the interim board say they’re hopeful of reaching the 6,000 mark.

The interim board has stressed the importance of selling as many as possible to keep the club ticking over in the short-term before new owners are in situ.

The club has listened to feedback from supporters at last month’s fans’ forum and has kept prices below the £300 mark.

There will also be an early-bird price where fans can get a discounted season ticket if they purchase before May 31.

These prices cover the vast majority of the ground, although the club will charge more for the three central blocks in the West Stand which are considered prime viewing.

Fans won’t necessarily have to pay for their season ticket in one big lump sum, with the club offering supporters the opportunity to stagger their payments with a finance plan which will see payments made over a nine-month period.

The standard price for a one-off adult ticket has also been reduced to fall in line with the ‘20 is plenty’ campaign, with tickets previously set at £22.

As was suggested at the fans’ forum, the age bracket for senior concessions will be moved from 60 up to 65 from next season onwards, which brings it in line with the majority of other clubs.

The club understands this will affect a number of supporters but they believe it’s the fair thing to do after canvassing fans’ thoughts at the meeting.

The cut-off date to qualify for a concessions has been extended from the start of the season to December 31.

Increasing the age for concession prices has allowed the club to charge less for those aged between 17 and 21, which will be a new age bracket.

The Gazette understands this wouldn’t have been introduced had the club not received the feedback of fans at the forum, where a number of those in attendance stressed the importance of attracting youngsters back to the club.

A number of other discounts and incentives are available for those children aged below 17.

A new family stand will be housed in the South West corner of the ground, where all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Away supporters will be based in the north side of the East Stand next season, with the club setting aside funds to improve toilet and refreshment facilities in that corner of the stadium.

The club say plans are progressing to improve the standard of the pitch, although they believe a lot of the issues are down to a lack of equipment – something that will be addressed by purchasing grow lights, for example.

Further work will also be carried out at Squires Gate but any long-term project will be left to the new owner.