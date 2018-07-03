Blackpool seal loan signing of defender Ben Heneghan

Blackpool have signed Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan on a season-long loan.

The centre back, who becomes Pool’s eighth signing of the summer, moved to Bramall Lane from Motherwell for an undisclosed fee last summer.

It was reported at the time that Sheffield United paid £400,000 for the defender after Blackburn Rovers had a bid of £250,000 turned down.

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Blades in their FA Cup clash against Preston North End in January.

The previous season he made 43 appearances for Motherwell, having moved to the SPL outfit from Chester City.

Heneghan, who appears to be the natural replacement for Clark Robertson, follows Rangers forward Joe Dodoo in becoming the second player to join the Seasiders on a season-long loan.

Pool now have 21 players signed up for next season, although four or five of these are youngsters who are considered unlikely to feature regularly for the first team.