Blackpool’s youngsters will have a chance to impress Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson has revealed some of Blackpool’s youngsters will get the chance to impress in training with his first-team squad in the coming weeks.

Ewan Bange netted a brace for the reserves on Tuesday as they got their Central League campaign off to a winning start.

The striker was just one of a handful of players to catch the eye as Pool ran out 2-0 winners against Tranmere Rovers.

Grayson has now told The Gazette some of those youngsters could be called up to first-team training in the coming days and weeks.

When asked if the youth-teamers will feature with the senior squad this season, Grayson said: “I think so.

“The next step for some of those lads is to join us for training which could be the case next week when we have a clear week, although we have the reserve game on Wednesday.

“Over the next few weeks it will give me the opportunity to see them in a training environment where we will see how they deal with it.

“That’s not just the football aspect of it, it’s also about the character you need to deal with first-team players as some lads can come to it and freeze.

“Other lads can really embrace it and you think this kid might have a chance.”

The Tranmere match was Blackpool’s first since rejoining the Central League.

The Seasiders are back in action next week when they host Morecambe at Squires Gate FC in the Central League Cup.

“The reserve league can work both ways,” Grayson added.

“It gives us regular games but it also gives us games we don’t need sometimes.

“I’m a keen fan of having games for those players who are not in the team but you also need to work out when is the best time to play these games.

“You’re not going to play just two first-team players with the rest Under-18s. If we play a strong team of all the fringe players then they will all play together, not dribs and drabs.

“But it was a good way to start the season with a 2-0 win.

“I think what it does is see if those young players can handle playing with the first-team players.

“It’s alright playing in a reserve game or an Under-18 game when it’s just them. But it’s about experiencing the demands first-team players put on you.

“That’s in terms of where to give them the ball, when to receive it and how they are going to cope with the physical side of it with the tempo we play at.

“Young Ewan Bange did well and got his two goals and one or two other young lads look like they can handle the ball and they made an impression of themselves.

“If they do that in these games they’ve got a great opportunity to step up and train with the first team at times.”