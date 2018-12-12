Blackpool's ultimate professional Ollie Turton has risen to new level says manager Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips has labelled Blackpool’s ‘Mr Consistent’ Ollie Turton as the perfect professional.

READ MORE: Unhappy Nathan Delfouneso won't be 'moping' at Blackpool



The 26-year-old, whose natural position is right- back, has been deployed in various roles for the Seasiders this season.

He anchored the midfield in the absence of Jay Spearing for Saturday’s win over Charlton Athletic and was in imperious form, producing a man of the match display.

It was a performance that rightly earned the praise of his manager, who believes Turton has taken his game to a “new level” this season.

McPhillips said: “What a professional he is. He trains like that every day.

“You ask him to do a certain job, and I’m sure if I told him to go and play in goal he would be very good at that as well.

“He’s so concentrated, so switched on. I thought he was brilliant last season but he’s gone on to a new level this season.

“You can’t call midfield a foreign position for him now. He’s in there now and does it well, so full credit to him.”

Another man to earn the praise of McPhillips on Saturday was Blackpool’s matchwinning hero Nathan Delfouneso.

The forward, who has been named as a substitute for the last four games, came off the bench to score the winning goal three minutes from time.

Delfouneso expressed his frustration at being left out of the team following the game but McPhillips says he responded in the best way possible.

“As of Friday he probably was playing,” the manager revealed.

“I didn’t tell the lads the team, then I changed my mind.

“I spoke to Nathan before the game and he was disappointed. Of course he is – he wants to play.

“But what a response from him to come on and score the winner in a game like that.

“That’s what they’re there for the subs – to come on and help and that’s what they did. I’m really pleased with that.

“Liam Feeney has come in and done really well. It was almost a foreign position for him (right wing-back), so we’re pleased with that.

“I’m pleased with the subs that have come on and helped us to see the game out.”

Saturday’s win at Bloomfield Road means Blackpool now have the third-best home record in League One, having been beaten ONLY twice on home turf.

“That’s pleasing because that’s where your fans come and watch you,” McPhillips added. “It’s your ground, so we want to make it a fortress.

“I think most teams coming here know they’ll be in for a tough game.

“I’m really pleased for the players to get back to winning ways, especially here at home.

“I thought the crowd played a good part, even before the winner.

“They could see the effort of the lads and that we were having a right good go. They got behind us.”