Blackpool's trip to Accrington called OFF after frozen pitch fails inspection

Blackpool's trip to Accrington Stanley this afternoon has been called off after an early morning pitch inspection.

Colder than expected overnight temperatures saw the club arrange an inspection for 10.30am, but this was brought forward to 9am following concerns over the pitch.

It was confirmed soon after that the referee had taken the decision to postpone the match.

Around 2,000 Blackpool fans were expected to make the trip to the Wham Ground.

Accrington said: "Stanley’s game with Blackpool is off.

"Referee Rob Lewis has inspected the pitch this morning and said, despite the covers and the hard work from staff and volunteers during the week, it’s unplayable due to the freezing weather overnight."

Chairman Andy Holt revealed the current temperature on the pitch is -5 and said there was "no hope" of it unfreezing before 3pm.

He also confirmed Blackpool supporters who have bought tickets will be able to get a refund.