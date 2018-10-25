Blackpool's top scorer Armand Gnanduillet is improving, says Terry McPhillips

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips has praised Armand Gnanduillet for his recent form in tangerine.

The striker has been in the team ahead of Mark Cullen in recent weeks and he’s repaid McPhillips’ faith by scoring three goals in his last six matches.

His latest goal came as the winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe United, making him the club’s top scorer with four.

McPhillips said: “He’s been doing better, hasn’t he?

“He did better at the end of last season, hence why he got the chance to go over to South Africa.

“It didn’t work out for him and he rang Gary (Bowyer) back up and asked if the offer of a new deal was still there.

“So fair play to Armand, he’s done really well. Now he’s just got to keep it going and become more consistent.

“But he is playing well and he is scoring goals, so that’s good.”

Gnanduillet’s midweek goal was a clinical first-time finish after latching onto Ollie Turton’s pinpoint cross.

It finished a fine team move, started by Curtis Tilt, proof of the hard work being put in on the training ground on a daily basis.

McPhillips added: “Ian Dawes has been doing lots of patterns of play with them and they’re coming to fruition.

“When you work on something and it happens, it’s great. Brabs has been doing this corner which has also been working for us.

“The lads are buying into it and having a good go. We can’t really ask for much more than that.”