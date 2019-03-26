Blackpool's 'supersonic' Armand Gnanduillet could be destined for Premier League if he repeats Bradford City display

Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet will be heading to the Premier League if he continues to produce displays like the one he delivered in the 4-1 win at Bradford City.

That's according to Seasiders boss Terry McPhillips, who lavished Gnanduillet with praise after the 26-year-old bagged a brace at Valley Parade.

His display earned the applause of both sets of supporters when he was withdrawn from the action on Saturday.

Gnanduillet's brace took his tally for the season to 14, the biggest haul of his career to date.

“He can be awesome if he wants to be," McPhillips said.

“He’s a student of the game and he’s obviously improved, but he is listening and he’s getting better. We’re telling him to take one or two touches and then get in the box.

“No one wants to play against him when he’s on that form, Bradford certainly didn’t.

“If we can get performances like that it is certainly exciting. If Armand plays like that more often than not then he won’t be with us, he’ll be going to the Premier League.

“He was outstanding. He’s had some good games but he was even better against Bradford. He scored his goals and his hold-up play was great.

“I’m delighted for him, we all know he’s improved.

“I’ve been waiting for a player to score two goals in a game so that’s nice and it’s nice to get four goals for the first time this season.

“Armand was supersonic and the rest of them were fantastic.”