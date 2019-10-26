Blackpool’s Sullay Kaikai says the Seasiders have not been at their best yet

Sullay Kaikai believes Blackpool have yet to hit their peak in League One this season.

The Seasiders head to Burton Albion today on the back of just two wins from their last 11 games.

It’s a run of form that has seen Simon Grayson’s men slip out of the play-off positions and down to 10th place in the table.

While Kaikai accepts that recent results haven’t been as good as desired, the winger believes it’s only a matter of time until Blackpool will click into gear again.

“We’ve got a good base and we’ve got a good squad,” the 24-year-old said.

“The results obviously haven’t been the best in recent weeks and we want to get back to winning ways and win a few on the bounce to get right back up there.

“There’s improvements to be made so we just need to keep building.

“There’s a lot more to come, we haven’t hit our peak yet.

“In games we’ve had spells where we’ve done well, but in order to be right up there, we need to be more consistent.”

Kaikai is now back to full fitness after making his return to the fold in midweek in the 1-1 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

The winger, a summer signing on a free transfer, had previously missed Pool’s last four games with a hamstring injury.

“It’s always difficult when you’re out injured and having to watch the team play,” Kaikai added.

“I’m happy to be back now and I just want to contribute to the team again.

“There’s never a good time to get injured but the good thing is that I’m back now and feeling fully fit and sharp.

“It’s frustrating and it can be a bit lonely at times as well as you’re training with yourself a lot of the time.

“That’s where you’ve got to be mentally strong and use that drive and focus to come back determined to do well.”

Turning his focus to this afternoon’s trip to the Pirelli Stadium, Kaikai is expecting a difficult encounter.

“It will be a tough game,” he said.

“Having played against them in the past I know they like to work hard and like to play football.

“It will be a case of trying to take our chances when they come.

“The manager will have his ideas about how we can hurt them and hopefully we can execute that.

“Honestly, we felt a bit disappointed after the game on Tuesday not to get the three points.

“I think we dominated the majority of the game, so we’ll just look to bounce back on Saturday.”