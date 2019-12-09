Blackpool's star man Liam Feeney named in EFL team of the week alongside Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City men

Blackpool's Liam Feeney has been named in the EFL's team of the week following his impressive display in the 3-1 win against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

The winger scored his first goal for the club on his 66th appearance to open the scoring after just 11 minutes, drilling home a low shot into the bottom corner.

He then went on to claim yet another assist for the campaign, delivering the cross for Armand Gnanduillet to head home Blackpool's third goal of the game.

The 33-year-old has now created nine goals for the Seasiders in League One this season and 12 in all competitions.

Feeney is joined by the likes of Kiko Casilla (Leeds United), Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) and Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) in the team of the week, which recognises standout individual displays.

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan, meanwhile, is named manager of the week after his side came from behind to defeat Southend United 4-2 on Saturday.