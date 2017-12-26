Blackpool's Solomon-Otabor unavailable due to 'disciplinary matter'

Blackpool's Viv Solomon-Otabor was unavailable for selection for today's 3-2 defeat to Scunthorpe United due to a 'disciplinary matter' according to Gary Bowyer

The winger was not included in Blackpool's squad for today's Boxing Day clash at Bloomfield Road - meaning Dolly Menga took his spot on the bench.

Bowyer seemed unsure if the winger would be available against Plymouth

The 21-year-old came off the bench against Charlton Athletic on Saturday and made a big difference, with many expecting him to be giving a starting role against Scunthorpe.

But Bowyer said he was unavailable due to a "disciplinary matter" but didn't add any more information.

Solomon-Otabor's loan from Birmingham City was extended until the end of the season just last Friday.

When asked if the winger will be available for the game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, the Pool boss told The Gazette: “We’ll deal with it and go from there.”

Solomon-Otabor has scored twice in 26 appearances this season.