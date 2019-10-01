Blackpool’s Sean Scannell targets more goals after breaking his Seasiders duck

Sean Scannell is hoping his debut goal for Blackpool will be the first of many for his new club.

The winger, who joined the club from Bradford City at the end of August, scored Blackpool’s first goal in Friday night’s 2-1 victory against Lincoln City.

It was the ideal way for the 29-year-old to introduce himself to the Bloomfield Road faithful, scoring on his first league start for Simon Grayson’s side.

“It was an unbelievable win,” Scannell said.

“We worked hard. We went 2-0 up but after they got one back we kept a good shape and stopped them from scoring again.

“I was delighted with my goal to get us up and running.

“It felt great to score for the first time here and hopefully it’s the first of many to come.

“I was actually going to run to the back post but when Liam Feeney cut it back, I just timed myself and struck it. When it went in it was just a great feeling to score.

“We had to dig in during the second half but that’s how football goes.

“It’s not always going to be pretty but we did what we had to do to stop them from scoring again to hold onto the three points.

“We’re delighted we were able to do that.”

Sullay Kaikai was in line for a return to Pool’s starting line-up, only to suffer a hamstring injury before Friday’s game.

That paved the way for Scannell to come into the side and the former Huddersfield Town man took his opportunity with both hands.

“I only found out I was starting on the day of the game,” he added.

“I was happy to start because it’s been a tough start to the season for me as I haven’t played a lot of games.

“But I’ve come into the team and scored, which felt great.

“I normally play on the right but I was on the left for this one.

“The gaffer just said to cut inside and join in with the play and I think I did that fairly well.

“I’ve got to keep getting fitter and fitter and then hopefully over time I’ll be able to play 90 minutes soon.

“There’s nothing like playing games. It doesn’t matter how hard you work in training, games is where it really matters and that’s where you get tired.

“It’s a shame for Sullay to pick up an injury but football is football. I’m expecting Sullay to come back strong and he will play a big part when he’s back.

“There’s a lot of competition in those forward areas and that’s the great thing about it. If someone has a dip in form a little bit then we have others to step in.”